Viennese Elegance Meets “La Dolce Vita”: A Glamorous Premiere for the First Gran Ballo Italiano

Prominent guests from the worlds of politics, diplomacy, business, and culture celebrated the first edition of the Italian Ball at the Palais Niederösterreich. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0 1.0 Universal (CC0 1.0) Public Domain Dedication

The Viennese ball season has gained another glamorous highlight: The Gran Ballo Italiano celebrated its successful premiere. Under the motto of combining Vienna’s traditional ball culture with Italy’s passionate zest for life, the historic Palais Niederösterreich on Herrengasse was transformed into a Mediterranean festival venue. The exclusive event, which is set to become an annual gathering for exchange between Austria and Italy, attracted a high-profile international audience.

A high-profile summit of political and business leaders

Even for its first edition, the organizing team—consisting of Valeria Foglar-Deinhardstein, Lidia Campanale, Mauro Maloberti, and restaurateur Luigi Barbaro Jr.—boasted a royal guest list. The ball was held under very special patronage: Among those serving as official honorary patrons were Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker and Lower Austrian Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.

Among the numerous guests in the hall were former Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer and his wife Katharina, City Councilor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke, as well as Italian Ambassador Giovanni Pugliese and Deborah Lepre (Italian Ambassador to the United Nations). Business leaders also used the new format as a networking platform: In addition to Generali CEO Gregor Pilgram, Bortolo Venturelli, CEO of Giorgio Armani Germany, traveled specifically for the premiere.

A Star-Studded Gathering in the State Hall: Stars from the Worlds of Culture and Media in Ball Fever

Alongside leaders from politics and business, the red carpet at the Palais Niederösterreich turned into a true showcase of the Austrian and international cultural scene. From the world of theater and cinema, audience favorites such as “Jedermann” actor Philipp Hochmair and “Bergretter” star Ferdinand Seebacher were among the guests, as was young actor Aaron Karl. The music and opera sectors also had a strong presence: Alongside César Sampson, who placed third in the Eurovision Song Contest, renowned opera singer Zoryana Kushpler and cultural manager Daniel Serafin enjoyed the Mediterranean flair right in the heart of Vienna.

Viennese society was represented by long-standing icons of the cultural scene, including Marika Lichter, former Opera Ball organizer Maria Großbauer, and Martina Fasslabend. Adding fashionable and media flair were host Silvia Schneider, the lifestyle duo Adi Weiss and Michael “Sasa” Lameraner, as well as the well-known TV personalities Bianca and Sasa Schwarzjirg. Among the other prominent regulars of Viennese society spotted were star violinist Yury Revich, former minister Maria Rauch-Kallat, and investor Heinrich Prokop. They all visibly enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere and proved that the balance between the Viennese waltz and Italian temperament works brilliantly on the dance floor.

From the Elmayer Waltz to Italo-Disco

The evening began at 7:30 p.m. with a stylish Aperitivo all’italiana in the palace’s atmospherically lit courtyard, accompanied by the music of Italian harpist Lila Sciaraffa Cantatella and the WIENternational Horns quartet.

The ceremonial entrance and official opening were traditionally organized by the Vienna Elmayer Dance School. Guests then enjoyed a multifaceted artistic program. In addition to classical waltz music and traditional Italian folk dances, renowned artists such as tenor Luca Lombardo and solo dancer Davide Dato provided cultural highlights.

Culinary-wise, the ball night also set new standards: Catering was provided by the renowned Martinelli by Barbaro, which is also listed in the Michelin Guide. Guests were treated to fine antipasti, select top-quality Italian wines, and homemade live-cooking pasta stations.

Around midnight, the mood shifted from classic elegance to a Mediterranean club atmosphere: on the dance floor presented by kronehit, guests danced to modern rhythms and timeless Italo hits at the Italo Disco Night until the early hours of the morning.

Celebrating for a Good Cause

Despite all the glamour and “dolce vita,” the charitable aspect was not overlooked. The event passes, which were available in advance starting at 149 euros, served a dual purpose. A fixed portion of the ticket price (5 euros per pass) went directly to the Austrian charity “Licht ins Dunkel.” In addition, donations were collected on-site for the global initiative The Human Safety Net to support socially disadvantaged people.

With this unique blend of networking, top-tier cuisine, high-caliber performances, and active charity, the Gran Ballo Italiano proved already at its premiere that it has the potential to become a permanent fixture on Vienna’s social calendar.

Gran Ballo Italiano