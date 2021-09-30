U.N. 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development: Latest Austrian Approaches
In furtherance of the U.N. 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Austria has created the SDG Dialogue Forum Austria. This new annual event is intended to promote partnerships as described in SDG 17 of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. Read about this new event and what Austrian EU Minister Karoline Edtstadler said at its first meeting at the Natural History Museum Vienna.
The first Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dialogue Forum Austria was recently held at the Natural History Museum Vienna (NHM).
The new annual SDG Dialogue Forum in Austria is intended to promote multi-stakeholder partnerships between politics, administration, civil society, science, and business, as described in SDG 17 “Partnerships to achieve the goals.”
The dialogue forum is jointly organized by the federal administration and representatives of civil society.
The aim is to discuss the concrete implementation of the 2030 Agenda and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Austria with a special focus on corresponding innovations.
Austrian EU Minister Karoline Edtstadler used the first SDG Dialogue Forum Austria to present her perspective on the national implementation of the UN sustainability goals.
Edtstadler said, “This new format enables the very important exchange between civil society and members of the government. This framework provides the opportunity to have a broad discussion about the 2030 Agenda.”
She stated that the dialogue between various relevant actors should take place on an equal footing. “I am expecting new solution approaches and concrete impulses for the implementation of the sustainability goals,” emphasized Edtstadler.
Edtstadler made it clear that the Austrian Federal Government is firmly behind the 2030 Agenda and said it is important to network and balance the goals with one another.
The discussions at the first forum focused primarily on the challenges and opportunities on the way out of the COVID-19 crisis.