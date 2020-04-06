Sponsored Content
Tyrol Lifts Coronavirus-Quarantine
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
Tyrol is still under massive criticism and threat of a class action lawsuit from Germany and some Scandinavian countries because the authorities in the Tyrolean ski resort of Ischgl took quarantine measures very late, although warnings from these countries had already been issued. Today Tyrol's Governor Günther Platter announced during a video press conference that Tyrol would end its self-isolation.
Tyrol is still under massive criticism and threat of a class action lawsuit from Germany and some Scandinavian countries. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Sondrekv [Public Domain]
Meanwhile, the state of Tyrol announced that it would lift the quarantine for the entire state territory with minor exceptions. This was announced by the head of the state, Guenther Platter.
The quarantine for all 279 communities was originally to last until Easter Monday, April 13.
Since 18 March, people in Tyrol were only allowed to leave their homes in exceptional cases.
For the time being, St. Anton, the Paznaun valley and Sölden are exempt from the lifting, Platter said. The Paznaun valley, where Ischgl is also located, has been under quarantine for longer than the rest of the Tyrolean communities. …
