Austria's Federal State Tyrol Under Total Quarantine

The province of Tyrol with 1.8 million inhabitants has issued a quarantine regulation for all 279 Tyrolean communities. Governor Platter: "That Tyrol isolates itself is absolutely necessary."

Günther Platter: "And I would like to mention it again: Let's stick to all measures. And I am sure: Together we can do it." / Picture: © Land Tirol/Berger

In order to stop the spread of the corona virus, further restrictions were imposed in Tyrol.

All 279 Tyrolean communities are now under quarantine and may "only be left when it is necessary to cover basic needs, to provide services of basic existence or to get to work". …

