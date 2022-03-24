The Impact of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine on the Nuclear Talks in Vienna
Sponsored Content
In the backdrop of the Russian invasion of Ukraine new issues emerged in the negotiations for the revival of the JCPOA in Vienna. For the West and Iran, it is important to re-establish the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, despite Russia's diversionary tactics.
The ministers of foreign affairs and other officials from the P5+1 countries, the European Union and Iran meeting for a Comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear program in 2015. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / United States Department of State, Public Domain
The war in Ukraine opened up international security discussions from the past. Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council together with the European Union are currently having talks to revive the JCPOA. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, new questions and issues have arisen in the talks.
The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or commonly known better as the Iran nuclear deal is an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program reached in Vienna on 14 July 2015. The U.S. left the agreement under the Trump administration. Due to the new administration under U.S. President Joe Biden, the former JCPOA partners revived the negotiations to re-establish the JCPOA. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Iranian Foreign Minister and Iran's Chief Negotiator in Vienna Optimistic on Nuclear Talks (February 23)
Blinken Lifts Sanctions on Iran's Civilian Nuclear Program to Advance Vienna Negotiations (February 6)
Iran and IAEA Reach Agreement on Replacing Surveillance Cameras at Karaj Facility (December 15, 2021)
Iran Nuclear Talks In Vienna To Be Continued (December 9, 2021)
Sponsored Content
Read More
United States, UN United Nations, UK United Kingdom, Sergey Lavrov, Russo-Ukrainian War, Russia, Joe Biden, JCPOA Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Hassan Rouhani, France, EU European Union, Ebrahim Raisi, Donald Trump, China