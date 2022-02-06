Advertise with Vindobona.org

Blinken Lifts Sanctions on Iran's Civilian Nuclear Program to Advance Vienna Negotiations

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: February 6, 2022; 23:50 ♦ (Vindobona)

The U.S. has lifted sanctions reimposed by Trump on Iran's civilian nuclear program as part of negotiations in Vienna.

Talks to restore the JCPOA not at an advanced stage after all? / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]

Talks are underway in Vienna on a possible revival of the international nuclear deal with Iran, which Trump unilaterally scrapped in 2018.

The United States on Friday lifted its sanctions on Iran's civilian nuclear program.

A senior U.S. State Department official said that by reinstating a sanctions exemption suspended by Trump in 2020, Washington wanted to "facilitate technical discussions" in the final phase of the Vienna nuclear negotiations. 

