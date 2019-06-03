Sponsored
Swearing In of the Austrian Caretaker Government

Published: Yesterday; 12:54 · (Vindobona)

Austria now has a transitional government team consisting of 12 people (six women and six men).

Austrian transitional government team consisting of six women and six men. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has pledged the twelve-member transitional cabinet of Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.

Simultaneously the only a few days old interim government under the former finance minister Hartwig Löger was removed from office.

The Federal President thanked the former government for its commitment to the federal republic.

With…

This article includes a total of 275 words.

Brigitte Bierlein, Clemens Jabloner, Elisabeth Udolf-Strobl, Maria Patek, Brigitte Zarfl, Eduard Mueller, Thomas Starlinger, Wolfgang Peschorn, Andreas Reichhardt, Alexander Schallenberg, Iris Rauskala, Ines Stilling, Hartwig Loeger, Alexander Van der Bellen
