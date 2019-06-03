Sponsored
Swearing In of the Austrian Caretaker Government
Published: Yesterday; 12:54 · (Vindobona)
Austria now has a transitional government team consisting of 12 people (six women and six men).
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has pledged the twelve-member transitional cabinet of Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein.
Simultaneously the only a few days old interim government under the former finance minister Hartwig Löger was removed from office.
The Federal President thanked the former government for its commitment to the federal republic.
