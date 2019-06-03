Article Tools

Government Declaration by Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein

Published: Yesterday; 14:02 · (Vindobona)

The first female Federal Chancellor of Austria, Brigitte Bierlein, addressed herself after her inauguration in a short statement "to all Austrians and all people living in our country".

Brigitte Bierlein: Government Declaration / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

Chancellor Bierlein will strive for trust.

She is aware of the responsibility of her office and accepts it in humility.

She confirmed the undisputed expertise of all members of the government.

In a gesture of transparency, she said the government was always ready to make the expertise of the ministries available to all parliamentarians.

However, she called on the parties to quickly prepare for upcoming new elections.

Earlier, Bierlein and her cabinet had been sworn in by Van der Bellen.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Government Declaration by Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein (Yesterday )
Swearing In of the Austrian Caretaker Government (Yesterday )
Clemens Jabloner Nominated Austrian Vice-Chancellor and Justice Minister (May 30)
Brigitte Bierlein to Become Austria's First Female Chancellor (May 30)
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter