Government Declaration by Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein

Brigitte Bierlein: Government Declaration / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

Chancellor Bierlein will strive for trust.

She is aware of the responsibility of her office and accepts it in humility.

She confirmed the undisputed expertise of all members of the government.

In a gesture of transparency, she said the government was always ready to make the expertise of the ministries available to all parliamentarians.

However, she called on the parties to quickly prepare for upcoming new elections.

Earlier, Bierlein and her cabinet had been sworn in by Van der Bellen.