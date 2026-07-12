Stefan Zweig Honored with a Commemorative Plaque in London: A Belated Tribute

The tribute acknowledges Zweig's literary contributions and emphasizes the importance of tolerance and understanding, especially during challenging periods. It highlights the need to preserve artistic heritage and honor key historical figures. / Picture: © © BMEIA

The fact that this revelation came to light at all is the result of a persistent campaign. As early as 2012, English Heritage—the historic preservation organization responsible for awarding Blue Plaques—had rejected the initial application. The reasoning at the time was that Zweig’s “connections to London did not seem strong enough” and that his “profile had never been as high in Great Britain as it was elsewhere.”

This decision surprised many—after all, Zweig had been one of the most widely translated writers in the world during the 1920s and 1930s. Works such as Letter from an Unknown Woman (1922), Impatience of the Heart (1939), and his autobiography, The World of Yesterday, established him as a literary authority. Wes Anderson’s film The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014), which was inspired by Zweig’s work, also helped to raise his profile once again in the English-speaking world.

Since 2021, new efforts have been underway, supported by an open campaign letter signed by over 40 prominent figures—including playwright Tom Stoppard, writer Julian Barnes, and historian Timothy Snyder, as reported by the London Magazine. The letter, originally published in June 2021 in the journal PN Review, argued that Zweig had completed one of his most important works at his London residence on Portland Place: The Triumph and Tragedy of Erasmus of Rotterdam (1934)—a defense of European humanism in an era of “mass intoxication” by fascism.

The Blue Plaque Criteria

The criteria for a Blue Plaque are strict: The person being honored must have passed away (at least ten years ago), have made a significant positive contribution to the well-being, culture, or intellectual life of Great Britain, and have a clear connection to a preserved building in London—such as through birth, death, or a prolonged stay (usually at least two years). Only one plaque is awarded per person.

The Blue Plaque program itself has a history spanning over 160 years: founded in 1866 by the Society of Arts, later taken over by the London County Council, and operated by English Heritage since 1986. Decisions are made by a panel of experts that meets three times a year.

Stefan Zweig’s Years in London

In October 1933, Stefan Zweig rented an apartment on Portland Place (now part of Hallam Street) and lived there until 1936. He had come to London from Vienna after the Nazis came to power, where his books had been burned along with those of other Jewish writers. As he himself described, London offered him libraries, anonymity, and the freedom to think whatever he wanted. He eventually took British citizenship and remained in the country until 1940. He then traveled via New York to Brazil, where he settled in Petrópolis. On February 23, 1942, he and his wife Lotte took their own lives there—overwhelmed by despair over Europe’s future.

A Family Treasure Goes to Salzburg

The presence of Eva Alberman was particularly moving. For decades, her family had safeguarded the Zweig family’s private correspondence from their time in exile. In the spring of 2025, she handed over valuable parts of the estate to the University of Salzburg—a donation that also paved the way for the commemorative plaque.

State Secretary Schellhorn paid tribute to this trust: “We are determined to live up to the trust that Ms. Alberman and her children have expressed through this donation. A homeland can be lost, and lives can be uprooted. But ideas spread, and memories endure.”

Eleven Blue Plaques with a Connection to Austria

The commemorative plaque for Zweig is one of a total of eleven Blue Plaques related to Austria. Eight of them honor Austrians who were forced into exile to escape the Nazis—including Sigmund and Anna Freud, Melanie Klein, Richard Tauber, Karl Popper, Lucie Rie, and Oskar Kokoschka.

During a reception at the Austrian Embassy, Schellhorn emphasized the work that goes beyond commemorative ceremonies: “Stefan Zweig understood something profoundly simple: civilization is never automatically passed down. Every generation must choose it anew.” As a concrete example, he cited the “Remembrance Dialogue Residencies” initiated by Austria, in which young Austrian historians engage in dialogue with descendants of survivors in the United Kingdom and Israel.

A Parallel Development in Salzburg

In conjunction with the tribute in London, a campaign is currently underway in Salzburg to preserve Zweig’s former residence, known as Villa Europa. Automotive magnate Wolfgang Porsche had purchased the property and, following a dispute over the construction of a controversial private tunnel through a nearby hill, unexpectedly put it up for sale. Austrian cultural figures and the University of Salzburg are now campaigning to preserve the villa as a public memorial site—for it was there that Zweig not only wrote much of his work but also hosted figures such as James Joyce, Thomas Mann, and Richard Strauss.

Whether in London or Salzburg, the recognition of Stefan Zweig is set to experience a remarkable resurgence in 2026. For a long time, his name was considered neglected in the English-speaking world; now, one of the world’s most renowned commemorative traditions, the English Blue Plaque, honors his time there. And in Salzburg, the cultural and academic communities are working to ensure that his former home does not fade into obscurity again. As Schellhorn said: “As long as people pause at this commemorative plaque, read Stefan Zweig’s name, and discover his work, the dialogue he began will continue.”

Austrian MFA