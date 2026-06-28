Symbolic Viennese Ring Tower: 4,000 Square Meters of Art Along the Danube Canal Unveiled in a Ceremony

For the 18th time, the VIG corporate headquarters is serving as a gigantic canvas. For this year’s edition, a deliberate connection was made to Eastern Europe. Pavel Brăila, who is also representing his home country at this year’s Venice Biennale, is the tenth artist from the CEE region (Central and Eastern Europe) to be given the opportunity to transform the striking building.

Cuisine as a Vehicle for Identity and Home

The 4,000-square-meter artwork consists of 30 printed mesh panels and depicts a detailed, colorful choreography of hand movements. It portrays the traditional preparation of “sarmale”—the cabbage rolls typical of Moldovan cuisine.

“Traditions and cultural practices arise from action. They create connections and foster identity,” says artist Pavel Brăila, explaining the deeper meaning of his work. “The Ringturm wrapping invites us to share experiences. A sense of belonging, memory, and perhaps even a bit of happiness lie in our own hands.”

Business Meets Culture: A Strong Signal of Cooperation

The ceremonial unveiling attracted high-ranking guests from the worlds of politics, business, and culture. Among those who accepted the invitation from Wiener Städtischer Versicherungsverein were Dr. Eugeniu Osmochescu, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova, and Dr. Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, Austrian Federal Minister of Economy, Energy, and Tourism.

Both emphasized the flourishing bilateral relations. For years, Austria has been one of the most important investors in Moldova, particularly in the industrial, IT, and financial sectors. Osmochescu thanked the Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) for the initiative, which raises international awareness of his country’s cultural and economic potential.

The project is also of great strategic importance to VIG itself. The insurance group has been active in Moldova for 12 years and has recently positioned itself as the market leader there through the acquisition of Moldasig, which holds approximately 25 percent market share. Mag. Peter Höfinger, Deputy CEO of VIG, emphasized the goal of sustainably developing the local insurance market.

Sustainable Souvenir: Fashionable Tote Bags Made from the Mesh Panels

As in previous years, the environment is once again a priority: After the installation is dismantled in the fall, the giant tarps won’t end up in the trash. Instead, the socially inclusive Viennese label gabarage will handcraft around 500 exclusive, sustainable, one-of-a-kind bags (“tote bags”) from the artwork, which will then be raffled off.

An exclusive evening reception, organized in cooperation with the Invest Moldova Agency, rounds out the opening day. Over Moldovan wines and specialties such as sarmale and babă neagră, the dialogue between Austrian and Moldovan partners will continue.

Wiener Städtische Insurance Company