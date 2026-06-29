The Art of Peace: International Conference Opens at Schlaining Castle

From June 29 to July 2, 2026, the Austrian Center for Peace (ACP) will host the fourth Austrian Forum for Peace at the historic Schlaining Castle in Stadtschlaining. Against the backdrop of growing geopolitical tensions worldwide, the forum aims to place peaceful conflict resolution at the center of international peace policy.

Under the theme “The Art of Peace,” the conference will bring together a broad spectrum of international experts from diplomacy, academia, civil society, and the arts. The goal is to find new paths toward security and social cohesion in times of global crisis. The core areas of discussion—de-escalation, mediation, and conflict transformation—are of particular relevance to the host country: these are precisely the priorities on which Austria intends to focus during its upcoming term on the UN Security Council (2027–2028).

Prominent Thinkers and Practitioners in Dialogue

This year, the forum once again features a packed, high-caliber program. The conference will open with keynote addresses by renowned peace researcher Oliver P. Richmond and former UNESCO Director-General and former French Minister of Culture Audrey Azoulay, underscoring the forum’s international significance.

There is a special focus on current hotspots: A “Spotlight Conversation” will shed light on the dramatic humanitarian situation in Sudan. Representatives of the “Emergency Response Rooms of Sudan”—who were awarded the Alternative Nobel Prize for their courageous work on the ground—will speak.

In addition, forward-looking geopolitical issues are on the agenda. ORF icon Hannelore Veit will moderate a public panel discussion on the global implications of current U.S. foreign policy. On July 1, Kristin Lund, the first female commander of a UN peacekeeping mission, will also discuss the future of global peacekeeping operations.

When Art Builds Bridges

The accompanying art program reflects the fact that peace is not just a matter of treaties, but also of culture. While the theme of culture and international understanding is currently visible at other prominent venues across the country—such as projects featuring Moldovan art at Vienna’s Ringturm—Schlaining Castle focuses on very direct, emotional points of connection.

The conference will be accompanied by various peace installations. A highlight is the exhibition by the South Sudanese artist collective “The Silent Vow.” There’s good news for those interested: All exhibitions and installations are open to the public free of charge throughout the entire forum.

Austrian Centre of Peace

Austrian Forum for Peace