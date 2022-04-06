Sponsored Content
State Visit of the President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins to Austria
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:38 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen received the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, for an official visit to Austria. The main topics of discussion are the Russian aggression in Ukraine and European security policy.
Irish President Michael Higgins and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen at the entrance of the Austrian Presidential Chancellory. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Irish President Michael D. Higgins have condemned alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
The Bucha massacre in particular overshadowed the meeting of the two presidents. The war crimes committed there, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine in general, are strongly condemned by both statesmen. …
