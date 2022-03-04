US Ambassador Kennedy Meets Austrian Officials to Strengthen Bilateral Relations
US Ambassador to Austria Victoria Kennedy has been meeting with various Austrian officials, including President Van der Bellen, Chancellor Nehammer, Foreign Minister Schallenberg, and Interior Minister Karner. Read what the ambassador is doing to strengthen bilateral ties between the US and Austria.
US Ambassador to Austria Victoria Kennedy (right) meeting with Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (left). / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Karl Schober
Ambassador of the United States to Austria Victoria Kennedy has used the first couple of months in her new post to meet with many different Austrian officials to help strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
One of Ambassador Kennedy’s most recent meetings was with Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner in which they discussed the Ukraine crisis as well as cooperation in the fight against terrorism and organized crime.…
