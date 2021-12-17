State of Qatar Celebrates Its Annual National Day

Qatar National Day, also known as the Founder's Day, is celebrated annually on December 18 to commemorate the country's unification in 1878 and marks the day that Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohammad Bin Thani succeeded his father as leader of the tribes of Qatar.

The State of Qatar is a powerhouse in the Arab world.

"Qatar has proven oil reserves of 15 billion barrels and gas fields that account for more than 13% of the global resource. It is the richest state per-capita in the world. None of its 2 million residents live below the poverty line and less than 1% are unemployed.", 

