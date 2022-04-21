Sponsored Content
Special Representatives of OSCE Chairman-in-Office Visit Council of Europe
Sponsored Content
Personal Representatives of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for tolerance issues visited the Council of Europe. During this visit, meetings were held about Human Rights, Equality and Non-Discrimination. During the meetings, the representatives urged Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine.
Personal Representatives of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for tolerance issues visited the Council of Europe. / Picture: © OSCE / Sarah Crozier
The Personal Representatives of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for tolerance issues visited the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.
With the promise of maintaining peace and security on the continent of Europe, the Council of Europe was created in the aftermath of the Holocaust and World War II and OSCE was created at the height of the Cold War.
During this visit, the Personal…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
OSCE Media Freedom Representative, Teresa Ribeiro, Condemns Arrests of Media Workers in Russia (April 15)
Sponsored Content
Read More
World War II, UK United Kingdom, Sabrina Saoudi, Russo-Ukrainian War, Regina Polak, Poland, ODIHR, OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Mehmet Pacaci, Hungary, Human Rights, Germany, Committee on Equality and Non-Discrimination, European Commission against Racism and Intolerance, Daniel Holtgen, Council of Europe Parliamentary Assembly, Council of Europe, Andrew Baker
Featured