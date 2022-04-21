Special Representatives of OSCE Chairman-in-Office Visit Council of Europe

Personal Representatives of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for tolerance issues visited the Council of Europe. During this visit, meetings were held about Human Rights, Equality and Non-Discrimination. During the meetings, the representatives urged Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine.

The Personal Representatives of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for tolerance issues visited the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

With the promise of maintaining peace and security on the continent of Europe, the Council of Europe was created in the aftermath of the Holocaust and World War II and OSCE was created at the height of the Cold War.

