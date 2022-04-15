OSCE Media Freedom Representative, Teresa Ribeiro, Condemns Arrests of Media Workers in Russia

The OSCE Media Freedom Representative denounces the latest arrests of journalists in Russia and calls on Russian authorities to repeal restrictive laws.

The OSCE Media Freedom Representative, Teresa Ribeiro, denounces the latest arrests of journalists in Russia and calls on Russian authorities to repeal restrictive laws. / Picture: © Portuguese Republic Government

The latest violations of press freedom in Russia are crossing lines and the OSCE condemned Russia's stance on media freedom. Russia's new legislation imposes administrative and criminal punishment on those who spread "false" information about Russia's military attack against Ukraine, media freedom and the safety of journalists in the country continue to deteriorate.

At the…

