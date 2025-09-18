Simon Wiesenthal Prize 2024 Honors the Commitment of Swiss “Gamaraal Foundation”

The foundation was honored for its comprehensive commitment to supporting Holocaust survivors and preserving memories through educational initiatives. Founder Anita Winter emphasized that the stories of survivors build a “wall against hatred.” The jury chair and EU Anti-Semitism Commissioner, Katharina von Schnurbein, praised the foundation's work as an important contribution to the culture of remembrance that could shape the present.

Other award winners and a clear warning

In addition to the main prize, two other organizations were honored, further illustrating the broad scope of the event. The prize for civil society engagement against anti-Semitism went to the British organization Community Security Trust, which protects Jewish communities in Great Britain from threats. The prize for Holocaust education was awarded to the Burgenland association RE.F.U.G.I.U.S., which has been working for over 30 years to come to terms with Nazi crimes in the region.

The award ceremony was marked by an urgent warning. The Second President of the National Council, Peter Haubner (ÖVP), warned that anti-Semitism is a “bitter reality” that must not be ignored. He called on people to stand up courageously against hatred. In a panel discussion, experts emphasized that remembering the Shoah is crucial for democracy. Hannah Lessing, chairwoman of the National Fund, stressed the important role of eyewitnesses, whose accounts help us learn from history. Nine Holocaust survivors were honored for their tireless commitment.

A call for vigilance and moral courage

For example, Simon Wiesenthal's granddaughter, Racheli Kreisberg, vividly described anti-Semitism as an “old poison” corroding the soul of democracy. EU coordinator von Schnurbein called it a “cancerous tumor” threatening the heart of society, underscoring the alarming surge in anti-Semitic incidents. Yet, the outpouring of submissions from 32 countries offered moving proof of the determined moral courage and deep commitment alive in so many around the world.

The award ceremony, which was widely covered by the parliamentary press and other media, underscored Austria's historical responsibility to remain vigilant. Peter Haubner also invited submissions for the 2025 Simon Wiesenthal Prize. The event made it clear that remembering the crimes of the past is an active mission that must be translated into action.

