Austria Strengthens Partnership With Yad Vashem in the Fight Against Anti-Semitism

Dani Dayan, Chairman of the Jerusalem Holocaust Memorial Yad Vashem during a guided tour of the exhibition 'Torn from life. Fates of Austrian Jews after the Anschluss in 1938' at the Austrian Parliament in Vienna. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion/Arman Rastegar

In a public statement, Van der Bellen expressed concern about the rise in anti-Semitic incidents in Europe. In an English-language post on Platform X, he stated that addressing this worrying development was a priority while praising the work of Yad Vashem as a “place of eternal remembrance for the six million Jewish victims of the Shoah”. Nehammer added that Austria had extended its partnership with Yad Vashem and that the work of the memorial was “invaluable” for the collective historical consciousness.

(2/2) I am seriously concerned about the rise of antisemitic incidents in Europe and I reiterate my personal commitment and the commitment of the Republic of Austria to continue fighting antisemitism in all its forms. Only then will we live up to the words “Never again”. (vdb) — A. Van der Bellen (@vanderbellen) October 15, 2024

Austria's historical responsibility

Dayan praised Austria's progress in dealing with its Holocaust past. He emphasized that the country “has made a clear journey to acknowledge its role as a perpetrator in the Holocaust.” This honest reappraisal is crucial to ensure that remembrance includes not only words but also concrete actions. However, he warned that political developments, in particular the rise of right-wing populist parties, could pose a threat to this progress.

Austria has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent decades. While the country long emphasized its role as the “first victim of National Socialism” after the Second World War, a reassessment of historical responsibility began in the 1980s. Since then, Austria has developed into one of the most active countries in Europe in the fight against anti-Semitism, with numerous programs for coming to terms with the Holocaust and education in this area.

Exhibition on the Fate of Austrian Jews

Parallel to Dayan's visit, the Austrian Parliament opened the exhibition “Torn from Life”, which was conceived by Yad Vashem. The exhibition shows the fate of Austrian Jews after the “Anschluss” of Austria to Nazi Germany in 1938. Personal objects, photos, and documents illustrate the dramatic changes in the lives of the Jewish population and the brutal persecution by the Nazi regime. This exhibition is part of a comprehensive commitment by the Austrian government to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive and to emphasize Austria's historical responsibility.

At the opening, National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka emphasized that the exhibition is an important element in the fight against anti-Semitism and reminded the audience that education is the key to reducing anti-Semitic attitudes in society. The exhibition will be on display in Parliament's Hall of Columns until November 11, 2024.

First conference of the National Fund: “Remembrance and responsibility” in focus

On the same day as Dani Dayan's visit to Vienna, the first conference of the National Fund for Victims of National Socialism took place in the Austrian Parliament. Under the motto “Remembrance and Responsibility”, the future of Holocaust remembrance and commemoration in Austria was discussed. The focus was on the challenges of the culture of remembrance in light of current political developments and the upcoming commemoration anniversary in 2025, which will commemorate the end of the Second World War and the beginning of the Second Republic.

Panel discussion: Education against anti-Semitism

At the conference, leading representatives from politics and academia emphasized the importance of education and remembrance in the fight against anti-Semitism. National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka emphasized that remembering the Holocaust and the responsibility to learn lessons from it must remain central tasks of society. In particular, education is the key to combating anti-Semitic attitudes. Sobotka also criticized current anti-Semitic incidents and called for clear political measures to counteract them.

In her opening speech, Hanna Lessing, Chairwoman of the National Fund, referred to the work of the Fund since its establishment in 1995. In addition to compensating Holocaust survivors and their descendants, the Fund is also a key instrument for promoting Holocaust education and remembrance in Austria. She emphasized the need to bring the culture of remembrance further into the 21st century.

Perspectives of memorial service members and contemporary witnesses

A particular focus of the conference was on the contributions of young memorial service volunteers and Holocaust witnesses. Philipp Auberger and Moritz Gemel, who worked in Canada and South Africa as part of a remembrance service, reported on their personal experiences and the importance of direct contact with survivors. They emphasized the need to develop new methods to pass on knowledge about the Holocaust to future generations.

Contemporary witness Katja Sturm-Schnabl gave a moving talk about her childhood under National Socialism when she was deported to a labor camp by the Nazis as a Carinthian Slovenian. She emphasized how important it is to share her experiences with young people, as these generations have a great interest in history and urgently need the information.

The challenge of anti-Semitism: an appeal to society

A central theme of the conference was also the rise of anti-Semitism in Europe, especially since the recent events in the Middle East. Oskar Deutsch, President of the Jewish Community, called for decisive action against anti-Semitic tendencies in Austria. He emphasized that the fight against anti-Semitism is a task for society as a whole and is not the sole responsibility of the Jewish communities. At the same time, he warned against political developments that could undermine the fight against anti-Semitism and spoke out clearly against the participation of right-wing populist parties in government.

The conference of the National Fund thus emphasized the urgency of continuing to actively promote the reappraisal of the Holocaust and the fight against anti-Semitism in the future. It showed that Austria has taken important steps in Holocaust education in recent decades, but at the same time faces new challenges, particularly in dealing with current anti-Semitic tendencies and political extremism.

Future challenges and political implications

Despite the progress made in coming to terms with the past, combating anti-Semitism in Europe remains a constant challenge. In this context, Dani Dayan referred to the importance of education and remembrance to combat the current rise in anti-Semitic incidents. He warned that anti-Semitic tendencies are on the rise in Europe, particularly due to extremism from the right, the left, and radical Islamic groups. This threat should not be underestimated and countries like Austria must continue to take a leading role in the fight against anti-Semitism.

By renewing its partnership with Yad Vashem and increasing its focus on Holocaust education, Austria is showing that it remains aware of its historical responsibility and takes it seriously. The cooperation with Yad Vashem will play a central role in the coming years to ensure that the memory of the victims of the Holocaust remains alive and that future generations learn from the horrors of the past.

