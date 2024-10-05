Palestine Congress in Vienna Causes Controversy and Criticism

The organizers announced the change of venue in a press release. This came after the owners of the originally planned venue, Schutzhaus Zukunft, canceled the reservation. The organizers explained on their website that the cancellation was due to “intimidation” and indicated that massive pressure had been exerted on the landlord from the Vienna city government.

This “de facto denial in Viennese style”, as the organizers described it, caused outrage among the organizers. They criticized the city government's approach and quickly collected more than 300 signatures for a letter of protest to the Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig (SPÖ). The letter referred to the right to freedom of expression and demanded that the event be allowed to take place undisturbed.

Criticism of the Congress

The holding of the congress this weekend, so close to the first anniversary of the Hamas attack in which 1,200 people were murdered in Israel and 250 people were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip, has met with sharp criticism, particularly from the Jewish Community (IKG) and the ÖVP. The Secretary General of the IKG, Benjamin Nägele, described the event as an “intolerable provocation” given the approaching day of remembrance. Outgoing Member of the National Council Martin Engelberg (ÖVP) also called on the authorities to “use all legal means to prevent such an event”. Engelberg spoke of an intolerable scandal that a gathering of “Israel haters” should take place in Austria and demanded a clear condemnation from the city government.

One of the biggest concerns in connection with the congress is the presence and participation of several controversial personalities. For example, the rector of Glasgow University, Ghassan Abu Sitta, is to send a video message to the participants. Abu Sitta is known for his controversial statements and his support for the Palestinian cause. Greece's former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, who has also been critical of Israel, will also be speaking via live stream. The congress is also supported by the Israel boycott campaign BDS, which is officially classified as anti-Semitic in Austria. The Palestinian Ambassador to Vienna, Salah Abdel-Shafi, and the Secretary General of the Arab-Austrian Society, Fritz Edlinger, have also been announced as participants.

In addition to the speeches by the guests, several pro-Palestinian activists are also scheduled to take part, including Berlin-based psychotherapist Iris Hefets, who has been temporarily arrested several times in Germany in the past for her protests against the “genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

The organizers of the congress defend the event as an expression of freedom of opinion and emphasize that it is about solidarity with the Palestinian people. They criticize the attempts to prevent or impede the event and see it as an attack on the fundamental right to criticize existing political conditions.

Police explain the legal basis

However, the Vienna police have made it clear that there is no legal basis for preventing the congress. As the meeting was not an assembly as defined by the Assembly Act, the police could find no grounds for prohibiting it.

The entire context of the congress is accompanied by criticism and debate, particularly due to the political tensions, which are exacerbated by the anniversary of the Hamas attack. While some defend the event as a legitimate platform for dialog on Palestinian rights, others see it as a dangerous stage for anti-Semitic propaganda and hatred of Israel.

It remains to be seen whether this event will continue to cause protests and discussions in the coming days or whether it can take place undisturbed, as desired by the organizers. What is clear, however, is that the Palestine Congress has already become a focal point of political and social conflict in Vienna.

Palestine Congress in Vienna

IKG