Austria Supports International Call for Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict

U.S. President Joe Biden has offered a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict, urging Israel and Hamas leaders to make necessary compromises for lasting peace. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard" from Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall, Va. / Public domain

The statement, which is addressed to the terrorist organization Hamas and Israel, calls on both parties to accept U.S. President Joe Biden's recent offer of a ceasefire. “At this crucial moment, we appeal to the leaders of Israel and Hamas to make whatever compromise is necessary to make the deal happen,” the statement reads, as reported by ORF.

The urgency of the situation is particularly emphasized, as ORF reports: “There is no time to lose.” A total of 17 countries have joined the appeal, including Austria, Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Thailand and the USA. This information was announced today on the White House website.

Another central point of the declaration is the release of the hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The signatory states express their concern about the well-being of the hostages. Among the prisoners is a man with dual Austrian-Israeli citizenship. The States concerned express their deep concern and call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

The statement also emphasizes the need for humanitarian aid for the civilian population in the Gaza Strip. “It is of the utmost importance that humanitarian aid organizations have unhindered access to those in need,” it continues, as reported by ORF. The humanitarian crisis on the ground is worsening daily and essential supplies such as food, water, and medical care must reach those affected.

Austria's participation in this declaration underlines the importance of a coordinated international response to the Gaza conflict. Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg emphasized in a statement that Austria stands firmly behind the call for a ceasefire. “It is our moral duty to do everything in our power to prevent further bloodshed and alleviate the suffering of the civilian population,” Schallenberg said, as reported by ORF.

The joint declaration is a clear signal from the international community to the parties to the conflict not to delay negotiations any longer and to take immediate measures to de-escalate the situation. The countries supporting the appeal agree that a sustainable solution can only be achieved through dialog and negotiations.

The international community remains vigilant and ready to take further steps to promote peace in the region. The signatory states call on all actors involved to assume their responsibilities and work constructively towards a solution to the conflict.

This call for a ceasefire and the associated international cooperation should pave the way for a long-term and peaceful solution to the Gaza conflict. The international community hopes that this appeal will be heeded and that there will soon be positive developments in the conflict.

Austrian MFA

White House