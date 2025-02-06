Scientists Warn Against Potential FPÖ-Led Government

A coalition of researchers from Austrian universities, colleges, and research institutions has issued an open letter warning of the potential risks posed by a government led by the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ). They argue that such a government could undermine liberal democracy, erode the rule of law, compromise human rights, and threaten the protection of minorities. Additionally, they express concerns over the possible decline of media freedom, judicial independence, and academic liberty.

According to ORF, The letter urges a steadfast commitment to democratic values, an open society, and the autonomy of research and education. The scholars particularly criticize proposed efforts to "Germanize" academic terminology and theses, a move highlighted by linguist and Wittgenstein Prize recipient Ruth Wodak. According to the signatories, these changes could significantly diminish Austria’s standing within the global academic community.

As reported by Der Standard, Among the signatories are leading figures in academia, including sitting (vice-)rectors, senate chairs, and renowned researchers like Franz Essl, Scientist of the Year 2022, and Sigrid Stagl, Scientist of the Year 2024. The letter stresses that the FPÖ’s proposed limitations on scientific research would not only tarnish Austria’s academic reputation but also obstruct critical scientific advancements. Consequently, the researchers strongly oppose any role for the FPÖ in government and call upon all democratic parties to foster constructive collaboration.

Open Letter