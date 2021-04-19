Sponsored Content
Schallenberg Meets German-Speaking Foreign Ministers
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Foreign Minister of Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Austria met in Lugano, Switzerland, to discuss bilateral cooperation and the fight against the ongoing pandemic. Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg pointed out that "sustainable, trusting and friendly cooperation" had been absolutely paramount during the crisis.
Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg (left) and his Swiss counterpart Cassis (right) met with the respective Foreign Minister of Germany, Luxembourg and Liechtenstein. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
The Foreign Ministers of Germany (Heiko Maas), Luxembourg (Jean Asselborn), Switzerland (Ignazio Cassis), and Austria (Alexander Schallenberg), as well as the new Foreign Minister of Liechtenstein (Dominique Hasler), met in Lugano, Switzerland, to discuss regional cooperation between the German-speaking countries. Once again, the Covid-19 pandemic was an important topic. …
