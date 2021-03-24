Schallenberg at FAC: "Turkey Keeps Taking Steps to Cause Trouble"

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:30 ♦ (Vindobona)

Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and the other EU Foreign Ministers have met in Brussels for the Foreign Affairs Council. Sanctions against China for human rights violations, the EU relations with Turkey as well as the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic were on the agenda.

At the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has expressed his criticism for Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

At the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Brussels, human rights as well as EU relations with Turkey were the focus of discussions.

Commenting on the sanctions adopted against those responsible for human rights violations against Uyghurs in Xinjiang (China), Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg emphasized: …

Western Balkans, Uyghurs, Turkey, Myanmar, Michelle Bachelet, Human Rights, EU - FAC Foreign Affairs Council, Council of the European Union - FAC Foreign Affairs Council, COVID-19, Coronavirus, China, Alexander Schallenberg
