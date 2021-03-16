Austria's Schallenberg and Nehammer at EU Foreign and Interior Ministers' Meeting

For the first time ever, EU Foreign and Interior Ministers met jointly to discuss migration issues. Austria's Foreign Minister Schallenberg and Interior Minister Nehammer demand a better system for the repatriation process of migrants who have not been granted asylum.

Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (left) and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg (right) took part in a meeting with other EU Foreign and Interior Ministers to discuss migration. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Christoper Dunker

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg sees first joint online meeting of EU Foreign and Interior Ministers on migration as an important initiative to advance migration partnerships with countries of origin and transit of migrants coming to Europe.

"The external and internal aspects of European migration policy are cogs that must mesh absolutely smoothly, otherwise the entire clockwork will grind to a halt," said Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at the joint council with Interior Minister Karl Nehammer. …

