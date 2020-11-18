Vienna Migration Conference: The Effects of Covid-19

The Vienna Migration Conference is taking place from November 16 to November 19, 2020, and can be followed online. Due to Covid-19, this year's event is held solely online and, as a matter of fact, will also examine the effects of the current crisis on migration and migration policy.

The Vienna Migration Conference 2020 assesses how Covid-19 will affect migration and migration policy. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / / Bwag [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

The Vienna Migration Conference (VMC) 2020 takes place from November 16 to November 19, 2020 and is organized by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD).

Due to the current circumstance, the conference is held completely online with speakers tuning in virtually from all over the world.

This year's conference, which is ICMPD’s flagship conference, takes place in a unique and dramatic year, also heralding the arrival of a new Commission with bold ideas for the future of European migration policy.

In an online production adapted specially for the pandemic, the VMC 2020 will assess where the world stands now, from the local to the global level, taking in migration perspectives from Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Turkey as well as Central and Southern Asia, and considering Covid-19 and its effects on the matter.

Additionally, the VMC 2020 will examine the possible results of the reform of the Common European Asylum System and ask whether the Schengen area is robust enough to return to full functioning at a time of heightened migration, security and public health concerns.

The Vienna Migration Conference offers an opportunity to take stock of the latest developments in the migration sphere and dive deeply into the most relevant issues affecting mobility from a policy and strategic viewpoint.

This year's conference will host a number of international politicians and experts on migration policy, among them Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Integration, EU politicians, and other important personalities from the area.

