Schallenberg at Anti-IS Coalition Meeting: "No Country is Left Out as a Gallic Village"

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: 14 hours ago; 08:25 ♦ (Vindobona)

At the Global Anti-IS (Anti-Daesh) Coalition Meeting in Rome, Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg and his European and global counterparts discussed how to best combat the current threats of Islamist terrorists.

To avoid terror attacks like the one in Vienna in November 2020, the Global Coalition Against Daesh met in Rome to discuss the fight against Islamist terrorism. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

Foreign Ministers of the Global Coalition Against Daesh (IS), among them Austria's Alexander Schallenberg, met in Rome at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the hosting Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Italian Interior Minister and Nehammer Agree on Cooporation Against Terrorism (May 5)
OSCE Counter-Terrorism Conference: Schallenberg Demands Fight Against Different Virus (April 23)
Macron, Merkel, Von der Leyen and Kurz on the Fight Against Terrorism (November 11, 2020)
Read More
Vienna Terror Attack, Terrorism, NATO, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Mevluet Cavusoglu, Luigi di Maio, IS Islamic State, EU European Union, Global Coalition Against Daesh, BMEIA Federal Ministry for Europe Integration and Foreign Affairs, Arab League, Alexander Schallenberg, Antony Blinken
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter