Sponsored Content
Schallenberg at Anti-IS Coalition Meeting: "No Country is Left Out as a Gallic Village"
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: 14 hours ago; 08:25 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
At the Global Anti-IS (Anti-Daesh) Coalition Meeting in Rome, Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg and his European and global counterparts discussed how to best combat the current threats of Islamist terrorists.
To avoid terror attacks like the one in Vienna in November 2020, the Global Coalition Against Daesh met in Rome to discuss the fight against Islamist terrorism. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
Foreign Ministers of the Global Coalition Against Daesh (IS), among them Austria's Alexander Schallenberg, met in Rome at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the hosting Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Macron, Merkel, Von der Leyen and Kurz on the Fight Against Terrorism (November 11, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content