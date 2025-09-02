Prices in Vienna for Public Transport, Parking, and Local Taxes Are Going Up

Finance Councilor Barbara Novak and Transport and Planning Councilor Ulli Sima (both SPÖ) presented the “quality assurance package” and justified the steps with rising costs and the need to ensure the high quality of urban infrastructure and services.

Annual public transport pass costs more for the first time in 13 years

At the heart of the price adjustments is the Wiener Linien annual pass, the price of which is rising from €365 to €467. Those who opt for the digital version will pay €461. This is the first price adjustment since 2012, when the price was reduced from €449 to €365. A new annual pass for young people under the age of 26 (€300) and a special annual pass for people with disabilities will be introduced. Single tickets will also increase in price from €2.40 to €3.20 (€3 for digital tickets). The 48- and 72-hour tickets will be discontinued. An annual revaluation of fares is planned from 2027.

Additional costs for parking

Motorists will also be asked to pay up. The cost of parking tickets will increase by 30 percent, which means an increase of 40 cents per half hour. The parking sticker will increase in price from 10 to 13 euros per month. In addition, the penalties for illegal parking and fare evasion will be increased: fare evasion will cost 135 euros instead of 105 euros in the future.

Local tax for the tourism sector increased

The tourism sector is also affected by the increases. The local tax will be raised from 3.2 to 8.5 percent. According to Finance Councilor Novak, Vienna will thus remain in the international midfield. The additional revenue will be used to finance projects to reduce the ecological footprint of tourism.

Sharp criticism from the opposition

The opposition parties reacted with outrage to the announcements, as reported by Vienna.at. The FPÖ sees the measures as a massive burden on Vienna's citizens and speculates that the increases are a result of miscalculations by Wiener Linien in construction projects. The Greens speak of the destruction of an “internationally renowned beacon” and warn that the price increases will hit low-income families particularly hard and further fuel inflation. The Vienna ÖVP criticizes the city government for passing on the costs to citizens instead of improving internal structures and efficiency.

As reported by Vol.at, the Austrian Traffic Club expresses understanding for the increase in the annual ticket price, but warns that the sharp rise in public transport prices compared to parking could be counterproductive to the desired mobility transition. The Austrian Hotel Association (ÖHV) also criticizes the increase in the local tax as unnecessary, as the city already benefits from the percentage calculation.

