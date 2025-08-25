Lufthansa Centralizes Power: AUA Loses Authority, But Expects Positive Effects

This is according to an internal memo quoted by Handelsblatt and already reported in various media outlets. The goals of the restructuring, internally referred to as “Matrix Next Level,” are primarily to increase efficiency, profitability, and customer satisfaction, as reported by DerStandard. In the future, brands such as AUA will only be responsible for matters concerning passengers on board, such as catering. The management of services, networks, sales, and frequent flyer programs will be transferred to the parent company.

According to reports, Lufthansa is struggling with two problem areas: except for Swiss Airlines, the individual companies are not profitable enough, and the core Lufthansa brand is struggling with delays and passenger frustration, as reported by ORF. At the end of July, CFO Till Streichert also stated that Lufthansa had performed worse than its competitors, as reported by DerStandard.

However, AUA and its Swiss sister company, Swiss, view the change positively. AUA spokeswoman Barbara Greul contradicts the view that the subsidiaries are being disempowered, as reported by Trend.at. Rather, she says, it is about better coordination. This will allow synergies to be achieved and duplication to be avoided. The AUA Executive Board will continue to be represented in all relevant committees in the future. Overall, faster and more efficient decision-making within the group is expected. Swiss also emphasized that it will “remain a strong airline” and continue to be able to decide on its own offerings.

Aviation expert Kurt Hofmann sees no danger of the AUA brand disappearing, as reported by ORF. The planned restructuring is “urgently necessary” in order to streamline structures. The group needs to be able to make decisions quickly, as it is becoming more complex and cumbersome as it grows in size. Hofmann does not share the fear that AUA will be downgraded to a mere subsidiary with no say in matters or that jobs in Vienna are at risk, as reported by DerStandard. On the contrary, people are still being sought.

As part of the restructuring, four so-called “Group Function Boards” will be responsible for the airport hubs as well as technology, human resources, and finance. Group executives will take over the management. The decision on the specific distribution of tasks for the executives is to be made in September.

Austrian Airlines

Lufthansa Group