Just in Time for the End of Summer: Vienna Public Transportation Ends Summer Construction Projects

The last days of the summer holidays are a busy time for construction workers. Work is being carried out at full speed on several fronts to ensure that the subway and tram lines can resume full operation on time. The city center, Praterstern, and the U4, which has been undergoing renovation in sections for years, have been particularly affected in recent weeks.

Finale on the Ring: Track work completed

Construction work on the Ring in front of the parliament building, which has affected four tram lines, is scheduled to be completed on Sunday. Thousands of cars and trams passing through this spot every day made track renovation unavoidable, according to project manager Stefan Geiger from Wiener Linien, speaking to ORF Wien. The heavy load on the tracks and switches, especially due to the dense schedule of the four lines, had made renovation necessary.

U4 running continuously again

Renovation work on the U4 subway line has also come to an end, according to Wiener Linien. After the tunnel girders, the backbone of the U4 tunnel, had reached the end of their service life, they were renovated and partially rebuilt in the summer. Between Friedensbrücke and Schottenring, ten double girders were newly built and 15 were renovated. With the start of school on September 1, the U4 will once again run continuously from Hütteldorf to Heiligenstadt.

Work in Floridsdorf takes longer

Meanwhile, work on the tracks in Floridsdorf continues, according to Wiener Linien and ÖBB. Tram lines 25 and 26 are only running at a maximum speed of 15 km/h there due to outdated tracks between Franz-Jonas-Platz and Hoßplatz. The renovation is taking place during normal operations and is expected to continue until the end of the year. This is also a response to the simultaneous closure of the ÖBB S-Bahn main line between Praterstern and Floridsdorf, which will also last until September.

New tram line 27 coming in autumn

A new tram line is also scheduled to go into operation in autumn, as announced by the City of Vienna. Line 27 will relieve the existing lines and shorten intervals. It will run from Strebersdorf to the U2 station Aspern Nord and connect Floridsdorf with Donaustadt. A new route with six stops will be built. The new line is expected to benefit up to 34,000 residents and enable CO2 savings of up to 1,600 tons per year. Line 27 is scheduled to go into operation in fall 2025.

City of Vienna

Wiener Linien

ÖBB