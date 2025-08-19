Another Bankruptcy Rocks the Real Estate Industry: Viennese Investor Klemens Hallmann Files for Personal Bankruptcy

The offered quota of 30% is thus only slightly higher than the quota his advisors expect in the event of immediate bankruptcy. In the event of bankruptcy with short-term distress sales of his assets, the quota would be 29%. The restructuring plan with an orderly liquidation of assets is therefore intended to protect the interests of creditors as best as possible.

Hallmann himself claims to have debts of around €20.33 million to approximately 70 creditors, as reported by ORF. However, contingent liabilities such as guarantees could increase the liabilities to up to €95 million, and according to KSV1870, there are 85 creditors. His creditors include several Austrian and one German bank, as well as the Austrian tax office and the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK). Hallmann estimates his assets at €5.86 million. These include real estate, stocks, art, and other valuables.

David Schlepnik of KSV1870 said that “the appropriateness and feasibility of the proposed restructuring plan will still have to be evaluated by the restructuring administrator who is yet to be appointed.”

The trigger: “Toxic market environment”

Hallmann cites, as "DerStandard" reported, an “exceptionally challenging and toxic market environment” and “structural changes in the financing environment” as the reasons for the insolvency, which he says led to considerable economic burdens. This development has further exacerbated the tense situation on the capital and real estate markets.

Background: Süba insolvency and Hallmann's career

Klemens Hallmann's personal bankruptcy follows the bankruptcy of his property developer Süba AG in April. Although Hallmann has since sold his majority stake in Süba AG to international real estate investor Revetas, the company's liabilities amount to around €226 million, according to KSV1870, with assets of only €8.6 million. Hallmann Holding, which was founded by Hallmann, is not affected by the personal bankruptcy.

Klemens Hallmann was born in Vienna in 1976 and grew up in modest circumstances. He founded his first company at the age of 17. At 19, he bought his first property. He is an entrepreneur in the real estate, financial services, IT, and film industries and holds shares in the JDC Group, among others, and was on the supervisory board of MagForce, which also filed for bankruptcy in October 2022. Hallmann is married to model Barbara Meier and has two daughters. His estimated fortune is said to have once amounted to 1.5 billion euros, making him one of the 100 richest Austrians.

What is a self-administered restructuring procedure?

A self-administered restructuring procedure, as requested by Hallmann, differs from normal private insolvency (debt settlement). It is a procedure for entrepreneurs. In this procedure, the debtor can manage and liquidate the insolvency estate himself. He is supervised by a so-called restructuring administrator. For this type of procedure, a statutory minimum quota of 30% applies, which he offers to his creditors. The aim is to preserve the company or at least parts of it.