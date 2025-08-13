Sponsored Content
Signa Insolvency Proceedings Take a New Turn: €191 Million Claim Against Benko
In the insolvency proceedings involving former Signa founder René Benko, a new development is once again causing a stir. A company from Abu Dhabi has filed claims against Benko in the amount of €191 million at the Innsbruck Regional Court.
In the Benko insolvency proceedings, a company from Abu Dhabi is claiming €191 million, underscoring the global connections of the Signa founder. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
However, as reported by the Credit Protection Association (KSV) in a Press Release by KSV director Klaus Schaller, these claims were not recognized in full. The development took place during a further examination hearing, as reported by ORF, which lasted around 20 minutes and was…
