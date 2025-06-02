Signa Insolvency: Creditors Demand €11.7 Billion, Sale of Luxury Real Estate Underway

Following the collapse of the real estate group Signa, founded by René Benko, creditors have filed claims totaling €11.7 billion. The insolvency administrator of Signa Prime Selection AG (SPS), Norbert Abel, is working to sell the remaining assets to satisfy creditors.

SPS plans to sell luxury real estate properties, including Vienna's Golden Quarter and Innsbruck's Kaufhaus Tyrol, by mid/late 2026. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Dnalor 01 / CC BY-SA 3.0 AT (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)

Following the spectacular collapse of the Signa empire surrounding controversial real estate investor René Benko, the legal and economic aftermath is increasingly taking shape. The latest second report by the insolvency administrator of Signa Prime Selection AG (SPS) – the subsidiary that bundles Signa's high-priced real estate projects – paints a clear, albeit sobering picture:

