René Benko Remains in Pre-Trial Custody: Investigations Against Signa Founder Widen

The Regional Court for Criminal Matters in Vienna has extended the pre-trial detention of Austrian real estate entrepreneur René Benko by a further two months. The court cited the continuing danger of the offense as the reason for this.

The Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) accuses the 47-year-old Tyrolean of serious economic offenses. The suspicion is serious - as is the possible threat of punishment. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Priwo

The deep case of one of Austria's most dazzling real estate entrepreneurs continues: the Vienna Regional Court decided to extend the pre-trial detention of René Benko until at least June 10, 2025. The decision was made after a non-public detention hearing in which the WKStA referred to the risk of committing a crime - an argument the court accepted. According to the law, pre-trial…

