Signa Insolvency: Trustee in Bankruptcy Demands the Return of Gifts From Nathalie Benko

René Benko remains in custody, while trustee Andreas Grabenweger investigates gifts worth millions to wife Nathalie Benko. Benko was known for his lavish lifestyle (the photo pictures his office). / Picture: © aurena.at

According to Grabenweger, the gifts in question are mainly gifts of money and valuable items. The legal basis for the reclaim lies in the Insolvency Code, which makes it possible to challenge transfers of assets that took place shortly before the opening of insolvency proceedings. “The lawsuit has already been filed and, as far as I know, has already been served on her,” explained the administrator in an interview, as reported by ORF.

The trustee in bankruptcy also wants to be able to access the private assets of Benko's wife, who is said to have already filed for divorce. According to Grabenweger, this concerns gifts made by Benko in the two years before the opening of insolvency proceedings.

The Benko family recently had to leave the magnificent villa in Igls on the foundation board's instructions and has since moved to another villa in Innsbruck. This measure is part of the extensive efforts to distinguish between company and private assets to accurately record the insolvency estate.

Complex financial circumstances

The investigations are proving difficult, as the financial structure of the Signa Group is characterized by various foundations and associated companies. Assets of between 300 and 800 million euros are suspected, particularly in connection with the Laura private foundation. However, less is known about the Ingbe and Arual foundations. Only recently, insolvency proceedings were opened against two companies close to the Laura Private Foundation, whose liabilities amount to a total of 745 million euros.

Battle for the Laura Private Foundation

Particular attention is being paid to the Laura Private Foundation, which was once set up by René Benko and his mother Ingeborg, and of which Ingeborg Benko is now the beneficiary. The foundation holds numerous assets, including the luxurious villa in Igls, which may be converted into a wellness hotel, as reported by "DerStandard".

The trustee in bankruptcy has already made a first attempt to crack the foundation but failed before the Innsbruck regional court. The action was dismissed as there was no interest in a declaratory judgment. The higher regional court is now to decide on the case. According to Grabenweger, the lawsuit is breaking new legal ground as it concerns the question of whether the founder's rights have actually been transferred to Ingeborg Benko or whether this is a sham transaction.

Even if successful, however, it would be difficult to enforce the realization of the assets, as the amendment to the foundation deed also requires the approval of the foundation's advisory board. This consists of close associates of René Benko, who are unlikely to be willing to do so. Grabenweger therefore expects the proceedings to last for years, the outcome of which is uncertain.

Pre-trial detention extended

René Benko is accused of making false statements about his assets in his insolvency proceedings. The Regional Court for Criminal Matters in Vienna recently extended his pre-trial detention by two months due to the risk of flight and concealment.

Signa Holding, which filed for insolvency in November 2023, is considered the largest corporate bankruptcy in Austrian economic history. The group of companies left behind debts of around 8.6 billion euros.

The legal investigation into Signa's insolvency and the search for possible hidden assets are ongoing. Despite the complexity of the situation, insolvency administrator Grabenweger remains optimistic, as reported by ORF: “We will follow up on every lead, no matter how small, in order to secure the remaining assets.”

