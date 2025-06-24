Charges Against René Benko Loom Closer: New Lines of Investigation Revealed

The submission of the first proposal report marks a significant milestone in the investigation of the complex Signa scandal. Further proposal reports are expected to follow once individual lines of inquiry have been completed. / Picture: © Wikipedia / Priwo

The Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) has submitted an initial “proposal report” to the Ministry of Justice. Although the exact content and any recommendation for indictment have not yet been made public, this step signals a decisive phase in the investigation against the real estate mogul, who is currently in custody. Experts expect a quick…