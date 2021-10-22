Sponsored Content
President of the Republic of Moldova on State Visit to Austria
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 11:19
The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, made her first official visit to Austria and met with President Van der Bellen. Read about the meeting between the two heads of state and what they discussed.
President of Moldova Maia Sandu (left) and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (right) at a joint press conference in Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / A. Van der Bellen / Twitter
The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, who has been in office since the end of 2020, recently made her first official visit to Austria.
President Sandu was received with military honors by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. …
