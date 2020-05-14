Postcorona Future: American and Austrian Artists Engage in Virtual Dialogues
Austrian diplomatic institutions in the USA have joined forces under the auspices of the Austrian Cultural Forum Washington in order to give artists on both sides of the Atlantic, whose existence is threatened by the Corona crisis, the opportunity of a virtual vernissage "No-Place like the Future", because artists have to be connected with other people, with their artist colleagues and with the world as a whole in order to be themselves.
American and Austrian artists unite! / Picture: © American and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
The ACF Washington explains the development of the idea of the project "No-Place like the Future - Artists Evoke a World After Corona" …
Walter Seidl, Doris Schamp, Phil Savenick, Vikram Chandra, Adele Razkoevi, Rochelle Feinstein, Ulrike Mueller, Scott Kildall, Manu Luksch, Vero Bollow, Petra Korner, Austin Fields, Julia Koerner, Bill Barretta, Nikolaus Habjan, Dena Yago, Anna Sophie Berger, Hazen Metro, Bryan Benner, John Malkovich, Michael Sturminger, Martin Haselboeck, ACF Austrian Cultural Forum, Austrian Cultural Forum Washington, Embassy of Austria in Washington DC, Francis Ruyter, Stefan Tiefengraber, Afroditi Psarra, Jens Vetter, Aza Raskin, Hubert von Goisern, Michelle Wolf, Erwin Wagenhofer, Kenny Werner, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus
