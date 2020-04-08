AmCham Austria Appointed New Executive Director
Susanne Reisinger-Anders has already been in charge of marketing for two years and now succeeds Daniela Homan as the new Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Vienna.
Susanne Reisinger-Anders has been appointed Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Austria. / Picture: © AmCham Austria
Susanne Reisinger-Anders (57) succeeds Daniela Homan as Executive Director of the privately organized U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Vienna, Austria.
Homan is retiring after almost ten years with AmCham Austria.
Reisinger-Anders has already been Head of Marketing and Member Relations for the American Chamber of Commerce in Austria for two years. …
