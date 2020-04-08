Advertise with Vindobona.org

AmCham Austria Appointed New Executive Director

Susanne Reisinger-Anders has already been in charge of marketing for two years and now succeeds Daniela Homan as the new Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Vienna.

Susanne Reisinger-Anders has been appointed Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce in Austria. / Picture: © AmCham Austria

Susanne Reisinger-Anders (57) succeeds Daniela Homan as Executive Director of the privately organized U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Vienna, Austria.

Homan is retiring after almost ten years with AmCham Austria.

Reisinger-Anders has already been Head of Marketing and Member Relations for the American Chamber of Commerce in Austria for two years. …

USA, AmCham American Chamber of Commerce, Susanne Reisinger-Anders, Daniela Homan, Martin Winkler
