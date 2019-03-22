Great American Artist Mark Rothko in Vienna

Mark Rothko with “No. 7”, 1960. He looked back “in a way such as no painter before had ever done”. / Picture: © KHM-Museumsverband, Wissenschaftliche Anstalt öffentlichen Rechts / 2005 Kate Rothko Prizel & Christopher Rothko, Bildrecht Vienna, 2019 / Photograph attributed to Regina Bogat

The KHM Kunsthistorisches Museum presents for the first time in Austria an exhibition dedicated to the American artist, Mark Rothko.

Together with his contemporaries, Jackson Pollock, Barnett Newman, and Willem de Kooning, Rothko was one of the Abstract Expressionists, whose works made New York a centre of modern art.

Rothko undertook three extensive trips to Europe, visiting as many churches, architectural monuments, and museums as he could. He never visited Austria, though.

Art and architecture of the recent and more distant past are a vigorous presence in his work.

The KHM's exhibition presents an overview of Rothko’s artistic career from the early figurative works of the 1930s to those of the 1940s, and the classical abstract paintings of the 1950s and 1960s that made him famous.

Presented within the Kunsthistorisches Museum, the exhibition provides a unique opportunity to examine Rothko’s deep and sustained interest in the art of the past.

From his earliest visits as a student to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and his first encounters with Rembrandt, Vermeer and classical art and architecture, to his trips to Europe to see its churches, chapels and Old Master painting collections in Paris, London, Venice, Arezzo, Siena, Rome, Pompeii and Florence, Rothko dedicated himself to the study of historical art and architecture.

The exhibition underlines the influence of specific places on his stylistic development, from Michelangelo’s Laurentian Library and Fra Angelico’s murals in the convent of San Marco in Florence, to the Greek temples of Paestum and the Baptistery of Torcello in Venice.

When Rothko broke with tradition in the latter part of his life to create a radical new form of artistic expression, he did so with extensive knowledge and respect for what had come before.

In the words of the critic John Berger, Rothko looked back “in a way such as no painter before had ever done”.

The exhibition reveals the radical development of Rothko’s work across several decades, from his early figurative paintings of the 1930s, through the transitional years of the 1940s to the groundbreaking mature works of the 1950s and 60s.

At the heart of the exhibition is an entire gallery of large-scale mural paintings produced in 1958-59, originally commissioned for the Seagram Building in New York.

This is followed by a final gallery of classic paintings from the last decade of Rothko’s life that demonstrate how he learnt from the techniques of the Old Masters, layering colour in the manner of Titian and developing a sense of ‘inner light’ similar to that of Rembrandt.

Exhibition Information:

Duration: On view until 30 June 2019.

Location: Kunsthistorisches Museum Wien, Maria-Theresien-Platz, 1010 Wien

Opening hours:

Tue – Sun | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thu | 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

(Admission till half an hour before closing time!)

Website Link: https://rothko.khm.at/en/

GUIDED TOURS IN ENGLISH

Every Thursday, 5pm and Saturday, 2pm Participation fee: € 4

TALKS

Monday, May 20, 7pm

Ben Street

Mark Rothko: Seeing Red

Talk in English

Place: Cupola Hall

Please register at talks@khm.at

CURATOR TOURS

DO 25.4., 16 Uhr

In German

Participation fee: € 4

Please register at kunstvermittlung@khm.at

ARTIST TOURS

Herwig Kempinger

Friday, April 5, 4pm

In German

Judith Eisler

Friday, May 24, 4pm

In English

Participation fee: € 4

Please register at kunstvermittlung@khm.at

CONCERT

„Rothko Chapel“ (1971)

By Morton Feldman

Company of Music / Johannes Hiemetsberger

Ensemble MUK.wien.aktuell

Monday, May 27, 7 pm

Saturday, June 29, 7 pm

Place: Cupola Hall

Tickets available at https://shop.khm.at/tickets/