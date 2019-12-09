Sponsored
Outstanding Artist Awards: International Flagships of the Art Scene
The awards are presented annually to artists of the younger and middle generation for outstanding achievements. At this year's presentation of the awards in the Federal Chancellery, Minister of Art and Culture Schallenberg stressed that the aim of this award was to highlight the extraordinary achievements of Austrian artists, "especially those who have a particular influence on the current art scene", i.e. who are " outstanding".
