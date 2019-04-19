The Oeuvre of Multitalented Jewish-Austrian Artist Arik Brauer

“I’ve always been a painter,” is the reply Brauer gives when asked about how he found his way to art. Painting, architecture, music, dance, sculpture and poetry are just some of the areas in which he has successfully used his versatile talents. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Manfred Werner - Tsui [CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)]

The Jewish Museum Vienna is showing the exhibition "Arik Brauer. All of My Arts" (Alle meine Künste), which was opened in the presence of an impressive crowd of guests.

The new show on the occasion of the 90th birthday of the all-round artist shows the different facets of his life and work and presents not only his artistic work, from painting, ceramics, music, dance, stage design to architecture, but also refers to the close connection of Arik Brauer's work with Vienna, Israel and Judaism as such.

Director Dr. Danielle Spera welcomed the numerous guests at the exhibition opening and spoke about the exceptional artist Arik Brauer: "No other Austrian artist fits so perfectly into the Jewish Museum Vienna as he does. With this exhibition we are able to present a life full of stories".

In an overview of the show, Spera and curator Daniela Pscheiden emphasized not only the dramatic break that the "Anschluss" meant for Arik Brauer's carefree childhood in Vienna, but also the artistic all-round talent Brauer.

Peter Hanke delivered the ceremonial opening speech: "Only the Jewish Museum in Vienna can provide such a special evening as today's. A museum of encounter that shows how unique Vienna is in the fields of art and culture. Arik Brauer is also the best example of this uniqueness".

Numerous opening guests

Besides the family of Arik Brauer, guests included Talya Lador-Fresher, Israeli ambassador, Cornelius Obonya, Christoph Thun-Hohenstein, Harald Serafin, Wolfgang Brandstätter, Franz Patay, Elisabeth Orth, Rainer Nowak, Karlheinz and Agnes Essl, Rudolf and Agnes Buchbinder, Klaus Albrecht Schröder, Edel Bartz, Peter Marboe, Shmuel Barzilai, Bernd Lötsch, Gottfried Kumpf, Maria Rauch-Kallat, Ulrich Reinthaller, Sepp Rieder, Robert Schindel, Mijou Kovacs, Paul Chaim Eisenberg and were impressed by the multifaceted exhibition in the museum in Dorotheergasse.

The artistic universal genius

"I've always been a painter," is the reply Arik Brauer gives when asked about how he found his way to art. Whereby in his case it is better to speak of the arts: Painting, architecture, music, dance, sculpture and poetry are just some of the areas in which he has successfully used his versatile talents. From the carefree childhood abruptly ended by National Socialism to the murder of his father in the Holocaust, through the study years at the Academy of Fine Arts, where he co-founded the Vienna School of Fantastic Realism, his journeys by bicycle through Europe and Africa, the Parisian years with his wife Naomi-a Yemeni woman born in Israel, whose father was Theodor Herzl's coachman in Palestine-, all the way to the return to Vienna with his family, where he became one of the pioneers of Austropop, championed environmental protection, and had an apartment house built according to to his plans.

In his second home of Israel he implemented his idea of building a house for himself and his family in the artists' colony of Ein Hod. Arik Brauer artistically designed the exterior as well as the interior of the residence there down to the smallest detail. The close connection to Judaism and Israel is expressed in much of his art. His sensitivity, his wit, but often the critical analysis of socio-political issues is also reflected in his work. The Jewish Museum celebrates Arik Brauer as a man and artist on his 90th birthday and presents the different facets of his oeuvre. Until he turns 120!

"Arik Brauer. Alle meine Künste" can be seen at the Jewish Museum Vienna until 20 October 2019.

Jewish Museum Vienna

Dorotheergasse 11

1010 Vienna

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Closed on Saturdays.

Further information is available at http://www.jmw.at/en/exhibitions/arik-brauer-all-my-arts.