COVID-19: Meeting between Donald Trump and Chancellor Kurz postponed
People › Politicians ♦ Published: 4 hours ago; 10:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Austrian Federal Chancellery has confirmed, that the follow-up meeting between Sebastian Kurz and Donald Trump has been postponed.
Trump (right) postpones meetings with Chancellor Kurz: The Chancellor is "not entirely unhappy" about it. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
Because of the current coronavirus situation, US President Donald Trump has cancelled a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz.
Kurz is "not entirely unhappy" about it.
This was confirmed by the Federal Chancellery of Austria (BKA) on the radio station of Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF).
