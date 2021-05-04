Portugal and Austria Mutually Interested in "Green Passport"

Lifestyle & TravelTravel ♦ Published: 7 hours ago; 10:55 ♦ (Vindobona)

Portugal's high-ranking politicians, including President Rebelo de Sousa and Foreign Minister Santos Silva, and Austria's National Council President Sobotka have held discussions about the European "Green Passport". What they had to say about the IPU Conference in Vienna and the Conference on the Future of Europe, can be read below.

In Lisbon, Portugal's Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva welcomed Austria's National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka. / Picture: © Parlamentsdirektion / Margarida Macedo Basto

After the international parliamentary exchange was only possible on a virtual level for many months due to the pandemic, Austria's President of the National Council Wolfgang Sobotka made his first trip abroad to Portugal.

According to a press release of the Austrian Parliament, the program of the three-day visit to Lisbon included meetings with Head of State Marcelo Rebelo de…

