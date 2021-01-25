Sponsored Content
EU Future Conference: Edtstadler Demands Action
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: January 25, 2021; 20:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
At an an informal video conference of the EU's Ministers for European Affairs, Austria's responsible Minister, Karoline Edtstadler, once again demanded an early start of the EU Future Conference. Although the Covid-19 pandemic might have shown some strengths and weaknesses of the current EU, Edtstadler demands a clear path into the future of the Union.
Austria's Minister for the EU Karoline Edtstadler at an informal meeting of EU's responsible Ministers for European Affairs. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
During an informal video conference of the responsible Ministers for European Affairs, Austria's Karoline Edtstadler reiterated her call for an early start of the EU Future Conference:
"The Covid-19 crisis has shown us the strengths and weaknesses of the EU. With the joint research on the vaccine, the EU has shown strong performance.…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Re-Invent the EU: Austria Discusses the European Union (December 15, 2020)
Edtstadler Welcomes European Democracy Action Plan (December 4, 2020)
Edtstadler: "No Understanding" for EU Budget Veto of Poland and Hungary (November 24, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content