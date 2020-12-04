Sponsored Content
Edtstadler Welcomes European Democracy Action Plan
Published: Yesterday; 22:00
The European Commission has presented the European Democracy Action Plan with which the EU wants to promote basic human rights values and democracy worldwide. Austria's EU Minister Edtstadler welcomes this initiative and demands a clear focus on the digital area of the plan.
EU Minister Edtstadler is delighted about the developments of the European Democracy Action Plan. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
The European Commission presented the European Democracy Action Plan.
With this plan, the EU is demonstrating its determination to promote values such as basic and human rights and democracy worldwide, while also considering new technologies. …
