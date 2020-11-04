Sponsored Content
70 Years of European Convention on Human Rights: "Democracy Needs Human Rights"
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights, Constitutional Minister Edtstadler stated that human rights are a prerequisite for an democracy. She also sees the Islamic assassination in Vienna as an attack on the freedom and democracy in Austria and Europe.
Constitutional Minister Edtstadler sees human rights as a prerequisite for a functioning democracy. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
"The values of freedom and democracy underlying the ECHR are at the heart of our society. The terrorist attacks in Europe, which have now also reached Austria, painfully show us that these cannot be taken for granted and must be actively defended," said Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler on the occasion of 70 years of the European Convention on Human Rights.
