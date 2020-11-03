Sponsored Content
Day Against Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists: Schallenberg Commits to Safety
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: November 3, 2020; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
On the occasion of the International Day against Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, Foreign Minister Schallenberg calls for more decisive action by the international community. He demands an increase in effort by every country to protect journalists around the world.
Foreign Minister Schallenberg demands more protection for media workers around the world. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)
Even seven years after the UN General Assembly declared November 2 the World Day against Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, more than 90 percent of these crimes still go unpunished.
According to the Foreign Ministry, in the last fourteen years (2006-2019) almost 1,200 people have been killed in connection with their reporting. …
