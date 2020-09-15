International Day of Democracy: Collection of Initiatives for Promoting Democracy
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The IPU in cooperation with the Austrian parliament has issued a report that comprises best-practice examples of how countries promote democracy among the population, especially among the youth and young adults.
Unlike the situation in Hong Kong, where the population still has to fight for a democratic system, many countries promote democracy. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Studio Incendo / CC BY (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)
What are the priorities of parliaments worldwide in communicating democracy and parliamentarianism? What goals are pursued and what formats and methods are chosen?
In the run-up to the IPU World Conference, which was held virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be continued next year as a physical meeting in Vienna, the Austrian parliament, as host of the World Meeting, asked the IPU member states about their offers for the promotion of democracy.
The results are now available in the online publication "Parliaments Promoting Democracy - Report on Programmes of National Parliaments Promoting Democracy and Human Rights" (link provided at the end of the article).
The worldwide collection of initiatives …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
IPU World Conference: National Council President Sobotka Highlights Importance of International Cooperation (August 21)
Sponsored Content
Featured
Coronavirus Situation at the Vienna International Centre (VIC): Live-Ticker - One New Positive COVID-19 Case, Total of 35 Cases
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
Sponsored Content