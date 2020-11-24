Edtstadler: "No Understanding" for EU Budget Veto of Poland and Hungary

PeoplePoliticians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 22:55 ♦ (Vindobona)

Hungary and Poland refused to agree on the EU's financial framework for the next seven years. Austria's Minister Edtstadler as well as her German counterparts do not understand Hungary's and Poland's veto and demand a clear resolution of any blockades that delay the distribution of important Covid-19 aid measures.

Minister Edtstadler hopes that Hungary and Poland will soon agree on the EU budget. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

Hungary and Poland refused to agree to the EU's EUR 1.8 trillion financial package.

It consists of the EU budget framework for the next seven years, which amounts to a good EUR 1 trillion, and the EUR 750 billion aid fund against the economic consequences of the Covid-19 crisis. …

