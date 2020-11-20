Austrian Government Plans Deficit of EUR 22.6 Billion

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:15 ♦ (Vindobona)

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis, the Austrian government has agreed on a budget that plans with a deficit of EUR 22.6 billion for next year. Estimated lower revenues due to the weak economy on the one side face higher expenditures because of the subsidies for various businesses on the other.

Next year's budget focuses on Covid-19 aids as well as a decrease in revenue due to the pandemic. / Picture: © BMF - Federal Ministry of Finance - Bundesministerium für Finanzen / Andy Wenzel / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

The parliamentary discussions on the 2021 budget have been concluded.

After ten days of negotiations, the National Council gave the green light for the second Covid-19 crisis budget and the new federal financial framework.

No changes were made to the draft budget approved by the committee. …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
New Viennese City Government Announced (November 16)
EU Budget: Austrian Commissioner Hahn Welcomes New Agreement (November 5)
Blümel Presents Budget With EUR 21 Billion Deficit (October 14)
Read More
OEVP Austrian Peoples Party, Green Party, Gernot Bluemel, Economic Crisis, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Budget, Budget Deficit, BMF - Federal Ministry of Finance - Bundesministerium für Finanzen, Austrian Parliament
Featured
Second Coronavirus Lockdown in Austria: Which Rules Apply?
Austria's Hard Lockdown: So what applies now?
Austria's Second Hard Lockdown: So what applies now? - Live Updates
Austria Faces Hard Lockdown
Over 100 COVID Deaths in Austria within 24 Hours for the First Time
Second Coronavirus Lockdown: Which Rules Apply for your Business in Austria?
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter